ICAI CA November 2020 Admit Card Released At Icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the CA 2020 admit cards for November exams today. Candidates can download the CA foundation 2020, CA inter 2020 and CA final 2020 admit cards from the official ICAI website -- icai.org. To download the ICAI CA admit cards, candidates have to use their ICAI CA foundation, ICAI CA inter or ICAI CA final exam registration numbers and other required login credentials. Candidates can keep themselves updated with CA latest information including exam day instructions and CA result date from the official website -- icai.org.

ICAI is a national-level accounting body in the country that administers all CA exams. ICAI CA 2020 exams will be held in the ICAI CA exam centres designated for the purpose across the country from November 21 to December 14. ICAI had earlier postponed the foundation, intermediate and final CA examination for the 2020 session scheduled between November 2 and November 7 twice, first due to COVID-19 associated reasons and then due to Bihar elections. The admit cards of CA 2020 November exam have mention of details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the exam centres.

ICAI CA November 2020 Admit Card Direct Link

CA 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI -- icaiexam.icai.org or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: Insert the login ID (registration number) and password in the specified places

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the CA 2020 admit cards

ICAI CA Opt Out Facility

ICAI will also allow the candidates to opt-out from the November CA foundation, intermediate and final exams on November 7. The ICAI CA opt-out facility, as per the institute, will be applicable to ICAI CA exam centres and places of residence of CA aspirants which turn out to be the containment zones from November 21 to December 14.