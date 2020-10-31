Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Tomorrow

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) CA November 2020 admit card will be released tomorrow, November 1, 2020. Foundation, inter and final year candidates will be able to download the ICAI admit card from the official website, icai.org. Options to opt-out from November 2020 attempt for all levels will open on November 7. The November exams will be held between November 21 and December 14, in single shifts, starting from 2 pm.

ICAI recently said that it has made all the necessary arrangements to conduct CA November exams following government guidelines. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from November 2 to 7 but were later postponed due to COVID-19 and Bihar elections.

Recently, a notification circulated on social media claimed that ICAI has postponed the exams till January, 2021. The authorities later clarified that exams will be conducted in November as per schedule.

“Students and public at large are advised not to believe in any rumours or fake news being circulated on social media…” ICAI said.

Once released, students will be able to download CA November 2020 admit cards from the ‘Students’ tab on the official website using their login credentials.

How To Download ICAI CA November Admit Card 2020

Go to the official website, icai.org

Click on the CA November admit card link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Download and take a printout of the ICAI admit card for future reference