ICAI CA November 2020: List Of Additional Exam Centres Released, Check Details Here
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the list of additional exam centres for the upcoming CA November 2020 session.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the list of additional exam centres for the upcoming CA November 2020 session. In the wake of increasing cases with every passing day, the institute has decided to add new examination centres for the wellbeing of students and associated members.
State Wise Exam Centres - Newly Added
Name of the State
Name of the Examination City
Andhra Pradesh
Srikakulam and Vizianagaram
Assam
Silchar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sibsagar and Tezpur
Bihar
Aurangabad, Banka, Begusarai, Arrah, Motihari, Gaya, Gopalganj, Jamui, Jehanabad, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Madhepura, Madhubani,
Munger, Bihar Sharif, Nawada, Purnea, Sasaram, Samastipur, Chhapra, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Supaul, Hajipur and Bettiah
Chattisgarh
Janjgir, Korba and Rajnandgaon
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Silvassa
Gujarat
Amreli, Palanpur, Nadiad, Mehsana, Godhra, Porbandar and Himatnagar
Haryana
Narnaul
Himachal Pradesh
Solan, Kangra, Mandi and Una
Jharkhand
Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar, Dumka, Giridih, Hazaribagh and Ramgarh
Karnataka
Bagalkot, Bidar, Vijayapura, Chamaraja Nagar, Chikamgalur, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Madikere, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Raichur, Tumakuru and Sirsi
Kerala
Idukki, Kasaragod, Adoor and Kalpetta
Madhya Pradesh
Balaghat, Betul, Chhatarpur, Dewas, Dhar, Khandwa, Guna, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Katni, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Sehore, Shahdol, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Singrauli, Vidisha and Khargone
Maharashtra
Bhandara, Buldhana, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Sindhudurg, Wardha and Washim
Meghalaya
Shillong
Manipur
Imphal
Nagaland
Kohima
Odisha
Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Jeypore, Puri and Rayagada
Punjab
Mandi Gobindgarh, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Mansa and Sri Muktsar Sahib
Rajasthan
Bundi, Dausa, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh Town, Jalore, Jhalawar, Nagaur, Rajsamand and Tonk
Sikkim
Gangtok
Tamil Nadu
Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Nagercoil, Karur, Hosur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ooty, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, Theni,
Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram
Telangana
Adilabad, Sangareddy, Shamshabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Medak and Nalgonda
Tripura
Agartala
Uttar Pradesh
Faizabad, Azamgarh, Baghpat, Bahraich, Ballia, Basti, Bijnor, Badaun, Deoria, Etah, Etawah, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hathras, Jaunpur, Amroha,
Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Bhadohi, Shahjahanpur, Sonebhadra and Sultanpur
Uttarakhand
Almora, Kotdwar and Kashipur
West Bengal
Haldia, Hooghly, Purulia and Kharagpur
Overseas*
Kampala (Uganda)
Cities like- Ambikapur, Balotra, Kalaburgi, Raigarh and Port Blair which were the examination centres for Foundation Examination only will now be an examination centre for the exams to be conducted in November 2020. Students are advised to visit the official website of the Institute, www.icai.org, regularly and stay abreast with the latest update.
Previously, ICAI had cancelled the CA July 2020 examination due to the coronavirus lockdown. Students who have already registered for the July examinations do not need to register again. However, they may opt for different examination centres.