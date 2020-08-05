ICAI CA November 2020: List Of Additional Exam Centres Released, Check Details Here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the list of additional exam centres.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the list of additional exam centres for the upcoming CA November 2020 session. In the wake of increasing cases with every passing day, the institute has decided to add new examination centres for the wellbeing of students and associated members.

Important Announcement regarding Additional Examination Centres

For more details please click herehttps://t.co/sL46TBwoM0@atulguptagst @JambusariaNihar pic.twitter.com/hccOD5YFuD — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 4, 2020

State Wise Exam Centres - Newly Added





Name of the State Name of the Examination City Andhra Pradesh Srikakulam and Vizianagaram Assam Silchar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sibsagar and Tezpur Bihar Aurangabad, Banka, Begusarai, Arrah, Motihari, Gaya, Gopalganj, Jamui, Jehanabad, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Madhepura, Madhubani, Munger, Bihar Sharif, Nawada, Purnea, Sasaram, Samastipur, Chhapra, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Supaul, Hajipur and Bettiah Chattisgarh Janjgir, Korba and Rajnandgaon Dadra & Nagar Haveli Silvassa Gujarat Amreli, Palanpur, Nadiad, Mehsana, Godhra, Porbandar and Himatnagar Haryana Narnaul Himachal Pradesh Solan, Kangra, Mandi and Una Jharkhand Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar, Dumka, Giridih, Hazaribagh and Ramgarh Karnataka Bagalkot, Bidar, Vijayapura, Chamaraja Nagar, Chikamgalur, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Madikere, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Raichur, Tumakuru and Sirsi Kerala Idukki, Kasaragod, Adoor and Kalpetta Madhya Pradesh Balaghat, Betul, Chhatarpur, Dewas, Dhar, Khandwa, Guna, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Katni, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Sehore, Shahdol, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Singrauli, Vidisha and Khargone Maharashtra Bhandara, Buldhana, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Sindhudurg, Wardha and Washim Meghalaya Shillong Manipur Imphal Nagaland Kohima Odisha Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Jeypore, Puri and Rayagada Punjab Mandi Gobindgarh, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Mansa and Sri Muktsar Sahib Rajasthan Bundi, Dausa, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh Town, Jalore, Jhalawar, Nagaur, Rajsamand and Tonk Sikkim Gangtok Tamil Nadu Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Nagercoil, Karur, Hosur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ooty, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, Theni, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram Telangana Adilabad, Sangareddy, Shamshabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Medak and Nalgonda Tripura Agartala Uttar Pradesh Faizabad, Azamgarh, Baghpat, Bahraich, Ballia, Basti, Bijnor, Badaun, Deoria, Etah, Etawah, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hathras, Jaunpur, Amroha, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Bhadohi, Shahjahanpur, Sonebhadra and Sultanpur Uttarakhand Almora, Kotdwar and Kashipur West Bengal Haldia, Hooghly, Purulia and Kharagpur Overseas* Kampala (Uganda)





Cities like- Ambikapur, Balotra, Kalaburgi, Raigarh and Port Blair which were the examination centres for Foundation Examination only will now be an examination centre for the exams to be conducted in November 2020. Students are advised to visit the official website of the Institute, www.icai.org, regularly and stay abreast with the latest update.

Previously, ICAI had cancelled the CA July 2020 examination due to the coronavirus lockdown. Students who have already registered for the July examinations do not need to register again. However, they may opt for different examination centres.