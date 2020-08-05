ICAI CA November 2020: List Of Additional Exam Centres Released, Check Details Here

  • Home
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the list of additional exam centres for the upcoming CA November 2020 session.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the list of additional exam centres for the upcoming CA November 2020 session. In the wake of increasing cases with every passing day, the institute has decided to add new examination centres for the wellbeing of students and associated members.

State Wise Exam Centres - Newly Added


Name of the State

Name of the Examination City

Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram

Assam

Silchar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sibsagar and Tezpur

Bihar

Aurangabad, Banka, Begusarai, Arrah, Motihari, Gaya, Gopalganj, Jamui, Jehanabad, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Madhepura, Madhubani,

Munger, Bihar Sharif, Nawada, Purnea, Sasaram, Samastipur, Chhapra, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Supaul, Hajipur and Bettiah

Chattisgarh

Janjgir, Korba and Rajnandgaon

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Silvassa

Gujarat

Amreli, Palanpur, Nadiad, Mehsana, Godhra, Porbandar and Himatnagar

Haryana

Narnaul

Himachal Pradesh

Solan, Kangra, Mandi and Una

Jharkhand

Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar, Dumka, Giridih, Hazaribagh and Ramgarh

Karnataka

Bagalkot, Bidar, Vijayapura, Chamaraja Nagar, Chikamgalur, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Madikere, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Raichur, Tumakuru and Sirsi

Kerala

Idukki, Kasaragod, Adoor and Kalpetta

Madhya Pradesh

Balaghat, Betul, Chhatarpur, Dewas, Dhar, Khandwa, Guna, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Katni, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Sehore, Shahdol, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Singrauli, Vidisha and Khargone

Maharashtra

Bhandara, Buldhana, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Sindhudurg, Wardha and Washim

Meghalaya

Shillong

Manipur

Imphal

Nagaland

Kohima

Odisha

Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Jeypore, Puri and Rayagada

Punjab

Mandi Gobindgarh, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Mansa and Sri Muktsar Sahib

Rajasthan

Bundi, Dausa, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh Town, Jalore, Jhalawar, Nagaur, Rajsamand and Tonk

Sikkim

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Nagercoil, Karur, Hosur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ooty, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, Theni,

Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram

Telangana

Adilabad, Sangareddy, Shamshabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Medak and Nalgonda

Tripura

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Faizabad, Azamgarh, Baghpat, Bahraich, Ballia, Basti, Bijnor, Badaun, Deoria, Etah, Etawah, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hathras, Jaunpur, Amroha,

Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Bhadohi, Shahjahanpur, Sonebhadra and Sultanpur

Uttarakhand

Almora, Kotdwar and Kashipur

West Bengal

Haldia, Hooghly, Purulia and Kharagpur

Overseas*

Kampala (Uganda)


Cities like- Ambikapur, Balotra, Kalaburgi, Raigarh and Port Blair which were the examination centres for Foundation Examination only will now be an examination centre for the exams to be conducted in November 2020. Students are advised to visit the official website of the Institute, www.icai.org, regularly and stay abreast with the latest update.

Previously, ICAI had cancelled the CA July 2020 examination due to the coronavirus lockdown. Students who have already registered for the July examinations do not need to register again. However, they may opt for different examination centres.

