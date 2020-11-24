ICAI CA November 2020 Exam In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Postponed

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), in its latest announcements, informed that the Intermediate and IPC Examination in the State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry has been rescheduled due to Nivar cyclone and consequent disruption of normal life in some cities.

“The rescheduled Intermediate and IPC Examination shall be held on December 9, 2020, and the Final (Old and New) examination shall be held on December 11, 2020,” ICAI said.

The Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence) Examination (Group I), Paper – 2, Business Laws, Ethics and Communication and Intermediate Examination (Group I), Paper – 2, Corporate and Other Laws and Final (Old) Examination (Group I), Paper – 3 and Final (New) Examination (Group I) Paper – 3, Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25, 2020, in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruvallur and Villupuram and Puducherry (U.T) has been rescheduled.

Important Announcement for Examinees in some cities of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry with regards to ICAI November 2020 Examinations in view of the Nivar Cyclone.

For detailshttps://t.co/grHVk89aCe pic.twitter.com/GPDZRnGn2y — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 24, 2020

ICAI admit cards that have already been issued to the registered candidates would remain valid for the rescheduled date.

However, it has been clarified by the authorities that the schedule of examinations released earlier would remain unchanged.