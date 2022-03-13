ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Online Registration Process To Close Today; Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for CA May exam at icai.org

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: The online registration process for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA intermediate, foundation and final exams (May) will be closed on Sunday, March 13. The candidates can register themselves at icai.org by creating a new account using their name, date of birth, email address and mobile number. The last date to submit application with late fees is March 20.

The foundation course exam will be held from May 23 to 29, intermediate course exam for group 1 between May 15 and 22, while group 2 exam from May 24 to 30, 2022. For the final course, the group 1 exam will be held from May 14 to 21, group 2 between May 23 and 29. The International Taxation Assessment Test will be held from May 14 to 17.

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org Fresh candidates can click on register tab or the older candidates can login the portal Fill in required details including name, date of birth, email address and mobile numbers to create an account Log in using the username and password and submit the required documents Pay application fee Download the application, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the result of both old and new courses of CA intermediate exam is likely to be announced on February 26. The result will be available at the websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. For details on CA intermediate exam result, please visit the website- icai.org.