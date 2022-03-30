  • Home
ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Application Process Ends Today For Foundation, Final, Intermediate Exams

The willing candidates can register themselves at icai.org by adding their details like name, phone number, date of birth and others. A late fee is charged for the students who wish to register this time.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 3:40 pm IST

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Application Process Ends Today For Foundation, Final, Intermediate Exams
ICAI CA May Exams 2022 application will be closed on Wednesday, March 30
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICAI CA May Exam 2022: The application process for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Foundation, Final and Intermediate May-June exams will be closed on Wednesday, March 30. Candidates who are willing to appear for the Post Qualification course like International Taxation – Assessment also can register through this application window which reopened on March 26, 2022.

The willing candidates can register themselves at icai.org by adding their details like name, phone number, date of birth and others. A late fee is charged for the students who wish to register this time.

If a student is looking for options to change the city of examination and exam medium for the CA May-June exams, the online application will be helpful for them to modify the changes. Interested candidates can file the application from the website icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI Exam 2022: How To Apply

  1. Go to the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org

  2. On the homepage, click on the login button, enter details and log in

  3. Enter the required data to register, and authenticate e-mail id and phone number

  4. Fill the online application form

  5. Upload the required documents in scanned format

  6. Pay the application fee

  7. Download the application or take printouts for future references

"In the overall interest for the students who could not submit their online exam application form for CA Exams- May/ June, as a special case and to provide one time opportunity, it has been decided to reopen the online filling up of exam application form for CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course- International Taxation- Assessment from March 26 to March 30 with late fees of Rs 600," ICAI notification mentioned.

