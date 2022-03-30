ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Application Process Ends Today For Foundation, Final, Intermediate Exams
The willing candidates can register themselves at icai.org by adding their details like name, phone number, date of birth and others. A late fee is charged for the students who wish to register this time.
ICAI CA May Exam 2022: The application process for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Foundation, Final and Intermediate May-June exams will be closed on Wednesday, March 30. Candidates who are willing to appear for the Post Qualification course like International Taxation – Assessment also can register through this application window which reopened on March 26, 2022.
If a student is looking for options to change the city of examination and exam medium for the CA May-June exams, the online application will be helpful for them to modify the changes. Interested candidates can file the application from the website icaiexam.icai.org
ICAI Exam 2022: How To Apply
Go to the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org
On the homepage, click on the login button, enter details and log in
Enter the required data to register, and authenticate e-mail id and phone number
Fill the online application form
Upload the required documents in scanned format
Pay the application fee
Download the application or take printouts for future references
"In the overall interest for the students who could not submit their online exam application form for CA Exams- May/ June, as a special case and to provide one time opportunity, it has been decided to reopen the online filling up of exam application form for CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course- International Taxation- Assessment from March 26 to March 30 with late fees of Rs 600," ICAI notification mentioned.