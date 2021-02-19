Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI CA May Exam Schedule Released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate and Final exams. Inter exams will begin on May 22 and Final exams will be held from May 21.

According to the ICAI, the intermediate course exam under old scheme for group I will be held on May 22, 24, 27, and 29, group II- May 31, June 2, 4. The intermediate course exam, under new scheme will be held on May 22, 24, 27 and 29, while group-II will be conducted on May 31, June 2, 4 and 6.

The Final course exam, under old scheme, will be held on May 21, 23, 25 and 28 for the group- I, group-II- May 30, June 1, 3 and 5. While for the Final course exam under new scheme, the group I exam will be held on May 21, 23, 25, 28, group-II- May 30, June 1, 3, and 5.

— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) February 19, 2021

ICAI has said that the examinations will be for three hours. Only the elective paper- 6 of the Final exam under the new scheme will be of four hours duration. “In case of composite papers having both MCQs based and descriptive question papers, the seal of MCQs based question paper shall be opened at 3 pm, in other words, there will be no prior reading time for MCQs based question papers,” the ICAI notification mentioned.

Online Application

The application window for admission to Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final examinations will remain open from March 31, 2021, to April 13, 2021. Candidates are required to apply online at icaiexam.icai.org

Candidates applying for admission to post-qualification course examinations i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) are required to apply online at pqc.icaiexam.icai.org from March 31, 2021, to April 13, 2021.

Option To Answer Papers In Hindi

Candidates of Intermediate and Final examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers, however, the medium of examinations will be only English in respect of post-qualification course--Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).