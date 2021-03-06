ICAI CA May Exam Dates For Foundation Course Released

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA May exam dates for the Foundation course. The examination will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2021. The date sheet is available on the official website of ICAI, icai.org. The online application process for the Foundation examination will begin on April 20. The last date to submit the applications is May 4.

Foundation Paper 1 and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. In Paper 3 and 4, no extra reading time will be given, however, in all other exams, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 pm to 2 pm.

All the candidates who will be appearing in the examination from an Indian centre will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500. For Kathmandu (Nepal) centre candidates, the application fee is Rs 2200, while for the overseas centres, the examination fee is the US $325

The fee can be paid via credit/debit card/Net Banking/UPI.

According to the official notification, "It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/local holiday."