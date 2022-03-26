  • Home
ICAI CA May Exams 2022: For students seeking change of exam city/ group, the online facility will be available at the official website- icaiexam.icai.org from March 21 to 30

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 26, 2022 10:49 am IST | Source: Careers360

ICAI CA May exams 2022 application process will open at icaiexam.icai.org
ICAI CA May Exams 2022: The application process for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Foundation, Final and Intermediate May-June exams will be reopened on Saturday, March 26. The candidates can register themselves at icai.org by creating a new account using their name, date of birth, email address and mobile number.

The candidates of post qualification courses, International Taxation, Assessment will be allowed to pay online during this period. They need to pay a late fee.

According to ICAI, since foundation course exam is rescheduled from May to June, students are desirous to fill online exam application form for CA Foundation Exams, June 2022. "In the overall interest for the students who couldnot submit their online exam application form for CA Exams- May/ June, as a special case and to provide one time opportunity, it has been decided to reopen the online filling up of exam application form for CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course- International Taxation- Assessment from March 26 to March 30 with late fees of Rs 600," ICAI notification mentioned.

For students seeking change of exam city/ group, the online facility will be available at the official website- icaiexam.icai.org from March 21 to 30. "There will be no extension of last date for seeking change for exam city/ group/ medium beyond March 30," read the ICAI notification.

ICAI has also informed that this is the last opportunity for students to apply for May/ June 2022 exam. For further details, please check the official website- icaiexam.icai.org.

