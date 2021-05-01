ICAI CA May Exam 2021: Applications For Final, Intermediate Exams To Reopen On May 4

ICAI CA May exam 2021 application window will reopen from May 4

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to reopen the online application window for CA May exams 2021. The application forms for CA exams can now be filled from May 4 to May 6, 2021, till 11:59 pm. Students who wish to appear in CA Final, Intermediate examination in the May session can visit the official website, icai.org, and register themselves. The late fee of Rs 600 will be applicable, however.

Re-opening of Online Filling up of Examination Application Forms for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2021 from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) considering prevailing Covid19 situation.

— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) May 1, 2021

“Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare and well-being of the students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to reopen the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) with late fees of Rs 600 or US $ 10,” reads the official notification.

“The students may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for May 2021 examination application form online,” ICAI has said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAI has postponed CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled for May 2021. The CA Inter exam was scheduled to begin on May 22 and CA Final exam was scheduled to start on May 21. The new exam dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations, the institute said.

The institute on April 26 allowed CA Foundation students without Class 12 final exam admit cards to declare that they are appearing for the exam while filling the admit cards. These students will be able to send their board exam roll numbers to the institute later.