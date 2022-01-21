ICAI CA May 2022 Exam Schedule Released: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme; Know Important Details

  • Home
ICAI CA May 2022 exams will be conducted at test centres across the country and overseas. Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for English or Hindi medium for answering papers.

Updated: Jan 21, 2022 9:46 pm IST

As per the schedule, the Chartered Accountant exams will be taking place in the month of May
ICAI CA May 2022 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations on Friday, January 21. As per the schedule, the Chartered Accountant exams will be taking place in the month of May. Candidates who will appear for the ICAI CA May exams 2022 can check the schedule through the official website at icai.org.

“It may be emphasised that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday,” the ICAI said in an official statement.

The exams will be conducted at test centres across the country and overseas. Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for English or Hindi medium for answering papers.

ICAI CA May 2022: Exam Schedule

CA Foundation

The foundation exams under the new exam scheme will be held on May 23, 25, 27, and 29, according to the schedule.

CA Intermediate

The intermediate exams for group I will begin on May 15 and end on May 22, while the exams for group II will take place from May 24 to May 30.

CA Final

Group I final exams will be held between May 14 and 21, while the final exams for Group B will be held between May 23 and 29.

International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT – AT)

The International Taxation Assessment Test will be conducted from May 14 to May 17.

The application forms for these exams will be available on icaiexam.icai.org from February 21 to March 13. The application window will be available from March 13 to 20 to those who pay a late fee of Rs 600 or USD 10.

ICAI CA May 2022 Exam: Marking Scheme, Paper Pattern

  • The CA Exams will consist of 7 papers including, Accounting, Business Law, Ethics and Communication, Cost Accounting and Financial Management, Taxation, Advanced Accounting, Auditing and Assurance, Information Technology, and Strategic Management.
  • The exam will have questions in Hindi and English.
  • For each incorrect answer, there will be negative marking.
  • Candidates may note that Paper(s) – 3 and 4 of Foundation examination are of 2 hours duration. Similarly, Elective Paper – 6 of Final Examination is of 4 hours. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration, the ICAI said.
  • In Paper 3 and 4 of foundation examination and all papers of post qualification course examination – INTT – AT there will not be any advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 pm to 2 pm, it added.
  • Candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI for more details and latest updates.
