ICAI CA May 2021: Plea In Supreme Court For Opt Out Option, Extra Attempt

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 9, 2021 2:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The plea has also prayed for an extra attempt to Intermediate and Final year students appearing under the old syllabus
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India challenging the June 5 notification issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), regarding the conduct of CA exams.

The petition has asked for the Supreme Court’s direction to the ICAI to include an opt-out facility in the May CA exams, allowing students to carry forward their candidature to the next session of these exams.

The plea has also prayed for an extra attempt to Intermediate and Final year students appearing under the old syllabus.

The plea by Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai has also sought an increase in the number of exam centres. It said there should be “at least one examination centre in every district in India” and the exam should be conducted in a staggered manner.

The petition has also prayed for the top court’s directions to the authorities to ensure free transport and accommodation to the students. Admit cards for the exam may be treated as e-passes to ensure smooth movement of students appearing in the CA exams, it added.

The plea has further requested mandatory Covid testing and a vaccination drive for students who will appear in the exams, and for teachers and staff members who will be deployed on exam duty.

If the authorities can not ensure adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines and if students, exam staff can not be vaccinated, the exams scheduled from July 6 to should be postponed to a later period when the COVID-19 situation normalizes, it added.

The ICAI on June 5 said CA foundation exams will begin on July 24 and CA Inter exams will take place between July 6 and 20. CA Final exams are scheduled for July 5 to 19.

