ICAI CA July admit card expected soon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the admit cards of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final July 2021 session examination soon. The CA admit cards will be released on the official website-- icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates can visit the official website, click on the ‘Login/Register’ tab and enter their credentials--login ID and password—to download the hall ticket. After submitting their details, on a new window, candidates will find a link to download their admit cards.

Students under the old and new course of ICAI CA Final and CA Intermediate programmes will be able to take the exams from July 5. For post-qualification courses (PQC) including that of Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT–AT) will also start from July 5.

The ICAI CA Foundation exams are scheduled to be held between July 24 and July 30, 2021. Intermediate exams (IPC and new) will be held from July 6 to July 20. ICAI CA Final exams, for old and new courses, are scheduled between July 5 and 19.

Insurance Risk Management (IRM), Post Qualification Course (PQC) Examination, for modules 1 to 5 will be held on July 5, 7, 9 and 11, the institute said.

The CA Final July 2021 admit card includes details such as the candidate’s name, address, roll number, exam date, centre and time, registration number, mobile number, instructions to be followed during the exam, etc.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and considering the hardships the students are facing, ICAI had earlier postponed CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled to be held in May. While the CA Inter exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 22, the CA Final exam was scheduled to be held on May 21.