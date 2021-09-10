  • Home
ICAI CA July 2021 Exam: Final, Foundation Results Likely On September 13, 14

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), in its official communique, said that the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final examination (Old course and New Course) and Foundation examination held in July 2021 are likely to be announced on September 13 and 14.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 10, 2021 8:51 pm IST

CA Final exam result to be announced on September 13 and 14
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), in its official communique, said that the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final examination (Old course and New Course) and Foundation examination held in July 2021 are likely to be announced on September 13 and 14. The ICAI CA July exam results can be accessed by candidates on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

ICAI has made arrangements for the candidates of Final examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website- icaiexam.icai.org from September 11, 2021.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” ICAI has said.

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.

