ICAI CA July 2021 Exam Admit Card Released

Candidates can download the CA foundation, CA inter and CA final admit cards from the official ICAI website -- icai.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 21, 2021 12:42 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA 2021 admit cards for July exams today. Candidates can download the CA foundation, CA inter and CA final admit cards from the official ICAI website -- icai.org. To download the ICAI CA admit cards, candidates have to use their ICAI CA foundation, ICAI CA inter or ICAI CA final exam registration numbers and other required login credentials.

ICAI CA 2021 exams will be held in the ICAI CA exam centres designated for the purpose across the country from July 5. ICAI had earlier postponed the foundation, intermediate and final CA examination for the May 2021 session. The admit cards of CA 2021 July exam have mention of details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the exam centres.

CA 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI -- icai.org or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: Insert the login credentials in the specified places

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the CA 2021 admit cards

ICAI CA July 2021 Exam: COVID-19 Guidelines To Be Followed By Candidates

  • Students have to reach the ICAI CA exam centres as per the reporting time as mentioned in the CA hall ticket in order to avoid overcrowding at the entrance gates

  • Applicants must ensure that they do not have any Covid symptoms or suffering from it on the day of exams

  • Candidates have to maintain social distancing norms at the CA exam centre

  • Candidates have to clear thermal scanning before entering CA exam halls

  • The use of face masks and carrying individual hand sanitiser and personal water bottles are made mandatory

  • All candidates are advised to bring their own pen, pencil, rulers

