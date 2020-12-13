ICAI CA January Exam 2021: Schedule Released At Icai.org
ICAI CA January Exam 2021: The exams are set to begin on January 21 and end on February 7.
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the dates for CA January exams 2021 on its official website icai.org. The exams are set to begin on January 21 and end on February 7, 2021. Those students who opted out from the November cycle are eligible to appear for the January cycle.
The timing for the examination will be from 2 pm to 5 pm except the foundation paper for 3 and 4 which will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Examination Schedule
Intermediate exams
Old scheme and new scheme
Group one - January 22, 24, 27 and 29
Group two - February 1, 3 and 5
There will be an additional intermediate exam in the new scheme on February 7.
Final exams
Old scheme and new scheme
Group one - January 21, 23, 25 and 28
Group two- January 30, February 2,4,6
The ICAI is currently conducting the foundation exam 2020-21. Their result will be declared on January 4, 2021 at 4:30 pm.