CA Cycle 2 Exams 2021: ICAI Opens Exam Centre Change Window

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has allowed the candidate registered for the ICAI CA January 2021 to change their choice of exam centres. Already registered candidates of the ICAI CA Cycle 2 exams can change their exam centres online at icaiexam.icai.org till December 26. To change the CA Cycle 2 January 2021 exam centres, ICAI CA candidates will have to visit the ICAI website and login to their account.

“Students appearing in Jan-Feb 2021 exams will also have an opportunity to apply online for the change of exam city. The above stated facility will be available from 23rd December (14:00 Hrs. IST) to 26th December 2020 (23:59 hrs. IST)” reads a statement on the ICAI CA website.

ICAI CA Cycle 2 January 2021 Exams: To Change Exam Centre

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login/ Register’ tab

Step 3: Enter the login ID and password

Step 4: Submit and check the account

Step 5: On the application, change exam centre

The ICAI CA cycle two exams will start from January 21, 2021. Students of ICAI CA exams who were unable to take the exams scheduled from November 21 to December 14, 2020, will be able to appear for the Cycle 2 of CA exams in January/ February, 2021. The institute has also released the status of the candidates who have applied for the ICAI CA 2020 opt-out facility.

Read More ICAI CA 2020 Exam Opt-Out Facility Status Released