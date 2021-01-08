Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI CA January 2021 Admit Card Released At Icaiexam.icai.org; Here’s Direct Link

CA Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released ICAI CA January 2021 admit card. Candidates who will appear in the January session of the CA Foundation, Intermediate or Final programme can now download their admit cards from the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org. The admit cards are available through the login window on the official website and candidates will have to use their credentials to login and download admit cards.

ICAI has also released an undertaking along with admit cards. According to an official statement, minor candidates will have to undertake that they are “appearing in January 2021 examination with the consent and permission of my parents /guardian.” The form must contain signature of parents or guardian. Candidates will have to sign the undertaking form in presence of invigilators at exam centres.

Download the undertaking form

Download CA Foundation, Inter and Final Admit Card for January 2021 exams

Steps to download ICAI CA January 2021 admit card

Follow these steps to download CA admit card:

Go to the official website, icaiexam.icai.org Click on ‘Login/Register Login using your credentials Download the admit card, read the information mentioned and take a printout for future reference

ICAI had earlier allowed January CA exam candidates to change their exam cities. Students who were unable to take the exams scheduled from November 21 to December 14, 2020, will be able to appear for Cycle 2 of CA exams in January/ February 2021.

The exam will take place from January 21 to February 7, 2021.