The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Intermediate July 2021 examination result today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 19, 2021 11:06 am IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Intermediate July 2021 examination result today. The result, to be released in the form of the scorecard, will made available to the candidates at the official website-- icai.nic.in. Candidates must login at the result with their user ID and password to access the CA Inter result 2021.

CA Dhiraj Khandelwal informed on Twitter that the CA Inter result is likely to be declared by 12 noon today.

ICAI had conducted the CA Intermediate exams from July 6 to 20 for both old and new courses.

CA Intermediate Results 2021: List Of Official Websites

ICAI CA Inter July 2021 result can be accessed at any of the following official websites of ICAI –

  • icaiexam.icai.org
  • caresults.icai.org
  • Icai.nic.in

Candidates who wish to receive their CA Intermediate July 2021 result via email can register at icaiexam.icai.org. Post announcement, the result will be sent at the candidate’s registered email ID.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021: How To Check

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the ICAI CA result:

Step 1 – Go to any of the official website of ICAI mentioned above

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the “result portal” tab and then select your course from the menu

Step 3 – A new ICAI result window will open on the computer screen. Enter your login credentials like roll number and PIN or registration number

Step 4 – Now, enter the captcha code and click on the “Check Result” tab

Step 5 - The ICAI CA Inter result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

