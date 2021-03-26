ICAI CA Intermediate Result For January Exam Expected Today

  • Home
CA Intermediate January Result: To access ICAI CA inter result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 10:30 am IST | Source: Careers360

ICAI CA results expected today at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in (Representational image)
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the ICAI CA intermediate result of both old and new courses today. According to official information, ICAI will announce the result of the CA intermediate exams held in January 2021 on March 26 (evening) or on March 27.

To access ICAI CA Intermediate result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

How To Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials including roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers

Step 4: Submit and download result

Alternatively, candidates can also register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Candidates who register will receive their inter results via email when it is announced.

ICAI CA Qualification Now Equivalent To PG Degree

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently announced that Chartered Accountancy (CA) qualification will now be treated as equivalent to postgraduate degrees. The decision was made on request of ICAI.

“This will not only help Chartered Accountants for pursuing higher studies, but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally,” the institute said.

ICAI had released the CA Foundation and Final results on Monday, March 22. The CA Final and Foundation exams were conducted on January 21, 22, 24, 27 and 29.

ICAI result ICAI Intermediate Result
