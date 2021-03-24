ICAI CA Intermediate Result Expected On March 26, 27

  • Home
The Institute of Chartered Accountants is likely to declare the results of CA Intermediate Exams held in January for both old and new courses by the evening of March 26 or on March 27.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 4:28 pm IST

ICAI CA intermediate result will be declared on icaiexam.icai.org
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants is likely to declare the results of CA Intermediate Exams held in January for both old and new courses by the evening of March 26 or on March 27. The candidates can access the results on the official websites icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

CA Intermediate candidates will have to login the online portal using their registration number or PIN along with their roll number.

ICAI will also send results to the candidates on their registered mobile numbers or email addresses as per the request. They can register their requests for the same on icaiexam.icai.org. They would receive their scores immediately after declaration of the results.

Meanwhile, ICAI has opened the application window for the next cycle of CA Intermediate Exams. The candidates who have qualified the Chartered Accountant Foundation exam can apply till March 31.

The results for the CA Foundation exam were declared on March 22. ICAI had also released the results for CA Final exams along with the All India merit list.

