ICAI CA Intermediate Result Expected Date Announced

ICAI CA Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the ICAI CA intermediate result of both old and new courses on February 26

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 18, 2022 5:44 pm IST

ICAI CA inter result date announced
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the ICAI CA intermediate result of both old and new courses on February 26. According to ICAI official, the “Intermediate results of CA exams is expected to be declared on 26th February”.

To access ICAI CA Intermediate result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

How To Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards.

Alternatively, candidates can also register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Candidates who register will receive their inter results via email when it is announced.

The ICAI CA final and foundation results for the December 2021 exams have already been declared on February 10. As many as 95,213 candidates from the CA Final new course and 32,888 from the CA Final old course have been admitted this year.

