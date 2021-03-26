ICAI CA Intermediate Result Announced For January Exam

ICAI declares CA January exam results today for both old and new courses

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the ICAI CA intermediate result today, March 26. The results announced today has been declared for both old and new courses. To access ICAI CA Intermediate result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers. Those who had already placed a request to receive their results on a registered mobile number will get a message from ICAI soon.

"Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in January 2021 declared," read a statement on the official website.

Announcing the result, an ICAI official, in his Twitter handle said: ICAI CA Intermediate result declared. Congratulations to all those passed.”

Icai CA Intermediate result declared . Congratulations to all those passed — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) March 26, 2021

How To Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards

ICAI had already released the CA Foundation and Final results on Monday, March 22. The CA Final and Foundation exams were held on January 21, 22, 24, 27 and 29.