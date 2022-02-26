  • Home
ICAI CA Intermediate Result Likely To Be Announced Today

To access and download ICAI CA Intermediate result, candidates will have to login at the official websites -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 26, 2022 8:21 am IST

ICAI CA Intermediate Result Likely To Be Announced Today
Check ICAI CA Inter result 2021 at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA Intermediate result today, February 26, or tomorrow, February 27. Candidates who appeared for the CA inter exam will be able to check and access their results on the official website of the institute -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

An ICAI statement issued in this regard said: “Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old Course and New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 24th February 2022.”

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” it added.

How To Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and download scorecards.

The ICAI CA final and foundation results for the December 2021 exams have already been declared on February 10. As many as 95,213 candidates from the CA Final new course and 32,888 from the CA Final old course have been admitted this year.

