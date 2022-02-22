ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: Check Release Date And Time

  • Home
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: The result of CA intermediate exam is likely to be declared on February 26. Check CA inter result on the official websites- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 22, 2022 3:37 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: The result of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA intermediate exam for both old and new courses is likely to be announced on Saturday, February 26. An ICAI official earlier informed that the CA intermediate result is expected to be announced on February 26.

To access ICAI CA Intermediate result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers. Once released, students can check results on the official websites- icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icia.org.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- icai.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘announcements’ tab
  3. Now, click on the ICAI CA result link
  4. A new page will open, login using your credentials
  5. Check the scorecard and download for future reference.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the CA intermediate, foundation and final exams has been started. The candidates can register themselves at icai.org till March 13. The last date to submit application with late fees is March 20.

