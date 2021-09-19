  • Home
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link

The Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has released the CA Intermediate exam results for both Old and New courses today, September 19.

ICAI CA Intermediate 2021: Result declared today
New Delhi:

The Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has released the CA Intermediate exam results for both Old and New courses today, September 19. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of ICAI- icai.nic.in. Students will be required to enter their six-digit roll number, pin number or their registration number to access the result. ICAI CA 2021 Intermediate exams were conducted from July 16 to 18.

ICAI CA Intermediate(Old) Result 2021: Direct Link

ICAI CA Intermediate (New) Result 2021: Direct Link

ICAI announced the release of CA Intermediate course 2021 results through their official Twitter handle. "Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in July 2021 declared, Same can be accessed at: http://icai.nic.in, http://caresults.icai.org, http://icaiexam.icai.org," ICAI wrote.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: How To Check

  • Go to any of the official websites: icai.nic.in, icai.nic.in or /icaiexam.icai.org

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Intermediate (New or Old) Examination' link respectively

  • Alternatively, click on the direct link given above to check the result

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

  • Enter your six-digit roll number or registration number along with the pin number

  • ICAI CA Intermediate Result will be appeared on the screen

  • Check and download the result

  • Take a print out for the future use

ICAI declared the results of CA foundation and final results for the July session on September 13.

