ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Results Likely On February 8: Official

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is likely to declare the ICAI CA intermediate results and ICAI CA foundation results on February 8 evening or on February 9 morning. The CCM of ICAI has announced that the CA intermediate results for both the old and new courses will be announced on February 8 or February 9. The ICAI CA inter and foundation exams were held in November 2020.

The CA official in his Twitter handle said: “Intermediate Examination (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 8th February 2021(evening)/Tuesday, the 9th February 2021. (morning).”

Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 8th February 2021(evening)/Tuesday, the 9th February 2021. (morning) — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) February 6, 2021

Students can access the ICAI CA intermediate and ICAI CA foundation results on the official website -- icai.org when declared. The CA inter 2020 results and CA foundation 2020 results may also be shared on the candidates’ email id upon request. The ICAI CA results can be accessed through SMS on the candidates’ registered mobile number.

How To Check CA Foundation, CA Intermediate Results

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘students login’ tab

Step 3: Enter ICAI CA registration number or PIN number as allotted by the Institute

Step 4: Check the ICAI Foundation or ICAI Intermediate result

Step 5: Save ICAI CA result card for future reference

The CA Final results were declared on Monday, February 1. Apart from the individual CA final results, an All India merit list up to rank 50 was also available on the icai.org website. On Tuesday, February 2, the ICAI CA official had announced that the declaration of the CA inter and CA foundation result would take some more time and have asked the CA foundation and CA intermediate aspirants to wail for the official notification on CA result.