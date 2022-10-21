ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2022: How To Download Hall Ticket At Icaiexam.icai.org

  • Home
ICAI CA Admit Card 2022: The CA Intermediate Exam 2022 will be held on November 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15 and 17. Download hall ticket at icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 10:53 pm IST

CA Intermediate Exam 2022 will be held on November 2
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICAI CA Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA Intermediate Exam on November 2. The CA Intermediate Exam 2022 will be held on November 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2022. The CA aspirants who are waiting for long to download hall ticket will get it soon, the inter admit card will be available to download the hall ticket on the official websites- icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org.

The candidates can download the CA intermediate admit card using log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth.

ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download Hall Ticket At Icaiexam.icai.org

  1. Visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org
  2. Click on CA intermediate 2022 admit card link
  3. Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. CA intermediate admit card will appear on the screen
  5. Download CA intermediate hall ticket, take a print out for further references.

On CA intermediate admit card 2022, candidates are asked to verify the names, registration numbers, photographs, signatures, centres, medium, group etc. In case of any grievance, the candidates can contact at 0120-3054851, 3054852, 3054853, 3054835, 4953751, 4953752, 4953753, 4953754 or write at intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in, final_examhelpline@icai.in.

