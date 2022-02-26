ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 Declared At Icai.nic.in; Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: Screengrab/icai.nic.in ICAI CA Result 2021 is available to download at icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Intermediate results on Saturday, February 26. Candidates who appeared for the intermediate exam can check their results on the official websites of the institute -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or at icai.nic.in.

To access ICAI CA Intermediate result 2021, candidates will have to login at the ICAI official website using their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

Alternatively, candidates can also register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Candidates who register will receive their inter results via email when it is announced.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: The CA Inter result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecards and take a print out for future reference.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: Direct Link

The ICAI CA final and foundation results for the December 2021 exams have already been declared on February 10. As many as 95,213 candidates from the CA Final new course and 32,888 from the CA Final old course have been admitted this year.