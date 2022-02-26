  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 Declared At Icai.nic.in; Direct Link, How To Check

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 Declared At Icai.nic.in; Direct Link, How To Check

CA Intermediate Result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Intermediate results on the official websites-- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or at icai.nic.in.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 26, 2022 1:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA Intermediate Result Likely To Be Announced Today
ICAI To Declare CA Intermediate Results Tomorrow
Live
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: State-Wise List, Term 2 Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 2 Reporting
NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today; How To Check
Telangana Government Ready To Bear Expenses Of Its Students' Return From Ukraine: Minister
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 Declared At Icai.nic.in; Direct Link, How To Check
ICAI CA Result 2021 is available to download at icai.nic.in.
Image credit: Screengrab/icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Intermediate results on Saturday, February 26. Candidates who appeared for the intermediate exam can check their results on the official websites of the institute -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or at icai.nic.in.

Latest: Boost your Career with Online Courses & Degrees from renowned Universities. Explore

Recommended: Online Certification Courses in Finance to Advance your Career. Know More

To access ICAI CA Intermediate result 2021, candidates will have to login at the ICAI official website using their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

Alternatively, candidates can also register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Candidates who register will receive their inter results via email when it is announced.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: The CA Inter result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecards and take a print out for future reference.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: Direct Link

The ICAI CA final and foundation results for the December 2021 exams have already been declared on February 10. As many as 95,213 candidates from the CA Final new course and 32,888 from the CA Final old course have been admitted this year.

Click here for more Education News
CA Intermediate results ICAI CA Results ICAI CA Intermediate Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: State-Wise List, Term 2 Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: State-Wise List, Term 2 Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 2 Reporting
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Deadline For Round 2 Reporting
AICTE Directs PGDM Institutes To Apply For Approval Before Admitting Students
AICTE Directs PGDM Institutes To Apply For Approval Before Admitting Students
NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today; How To Check
NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today; How To Check
Delhi University 98th Convocation Today; Rajnath Singh Invited As Chief Guest
Delhi University 98th Convocation Today; Rajnath Singh Invited As Chief Guest
.......................... Advertisement ..........................