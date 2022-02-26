ICAI CA Inter Result For December 2021 Exams Out; Meet Toppers Here

ICAI CA inter result toppers

The ICAI CA intermediate results for the December 2021 exams have been announced today, February 26. As many as 1,29,742 candidates from the CA inter new course and 36,036 from the CA inter old course have been admitted this year.

While announcing the ICAI CA inter result, the institute has also announced the top three all-India rank holders from both old and new courses.

As per the merit list of ICAI CA intermediate December 2021 exams (new course), Kinjal Ajmera of Kolkata has bagged the top position with 86.25 per cent marks. The second and third all India rank holders of the ICAI CA inter new course are M Yash Doshi of Chennai and Jatin Poddar of Kolkata. While M Yash Doshi has scored 84.75 per cent marks, Jatin Poddar has scored 82.50 per cent marks.

In the ICAI CA inter old course results, Challa Yaswanth from Srikakulam has topped the exam held in December 2021 with 56.86 per cent marks.

ICAI has declared the ICAI CA inter result of both old and new courses today, February 26. To access ICAI CA inter result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

ICAI Inter Result; Steps To Check