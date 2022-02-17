ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 When? Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CA Inter result at icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022: The students who appeared in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountant (CA) inter exams, are waiting long for the results. As per reports, CA inter results are likely to be announced by February 20, though there is no official announcement. Once released, students can check results on the official websites- icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icia.org. READ MORE | CA Topper Aims To Crack CAT, Has Eyes Set On IIMs

To access the CA Inter result, the candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll numbers.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- icai.org

On the homepage, click on the ‘announcements’ tab

Now, click on the ICAI CA result link

A new page will open, login using your credentials

Check the scorecard and download for future reference.

Meanwhile, CA final and foundation results for the December 2021 exams have been declared. As per the merit list of ICAI CA Final December 2021 exams merit list, Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala of Surat has bagged the top position with 80 per cent marks. The second and third all India rank holders of the ICAI CA final new course are Nitin Jain of Khatauli and Nivedita N of Chennai. While Nitin Jain has scored 79 per cent marks, Nivedita N has scored 78 per cent marks.

For details on ICAI CA exam, please visit the website- icai.org.