ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Declared; How To Download Scorecard

CA Inter Result 2022: The students can download the CA Inter May exam 2022 scorecard on the website- icai.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 21, 2022 9:45 am IST
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

Download ICAI CA Inter scorecard at icai.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the result of CA Intermediate May 2022 examination today, July 21 The students can download CA Inter May 2022 scorecard on the website- icai.nic.in using registration number, PIN number.

To download CA Inter exam 2022 scorecard, candidates need to use roll number, PIN number or registration number. Click on submit and CA inter exam scorecard will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a print out for further reference.

ICAI CA Inter May Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the "CA Inter May 2022 Result" link
  3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  4. Your CA Intermediate result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The qualifying marks in the CA inter may exam 2022 is 40 per cent in each paper and the overall pass percentage should not be less than 50 per cent marks. Those who clear the Inter exam will become eligible to register for CA Final November 2022 examination.

The result of International Taxation Assessment Test 2022 will also be announced today. The candidates can download scorecard at icai.nic.in, once announced.

