ICAI CA Inter result 2021: Result of the CA Intermediate exam conducted in January, 2021, will be announced on March 26 (evening), or on March 27, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said. When announced, the ICAI CA Inter January result will be available on the official websites of the institute, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. The ICAI CA Inter result will be announced for both old and new courses.

To download ICAI result from official websites, candidates are required to login with their registration numbers or pin numbers, along with their roll numbers.

ICAI has also made arrangements for sending January Inter results via email. Those candidates who want to receive their results via email will have to register at icaiexam.icai.org.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through email...immediately after the declaration of the result,” the institute said.

These are the steps to check ICAI CA Intermediate result 2021 (January):

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials. Submit.

Step 4: Result cum marks statement will be displayed on your computer screen. Take a printout for future use.

Before this, on March 21, ICAI announced results for Foundation and Final (both old and new courses) exams held in January.

More foreign languages for ICAI members, students

Recently, the institute said it will include more foreign languages for its members and students, to help them overcome the language barrier and improve their chances to seek professional opportunities overseas.

ICAI has started online batches to teach different languages including German, French, Spanish, Japanese and Business english. The lessons will be given by German, French, Spanish, Japanese and British Embassies.

The institute will also begin a few batches for Chinese, Arabic and Dutch languages based on the interest of the candidates.