  • ICAI CA Inter, Foundation Result Likely On February 3: Official

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation Result Likely On February 3: Official

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is likely to declare the results for CA Intermediate and CA Foundation December exams on February 3 on the official website icai.org.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 31, 2021 9:57 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is likely to declare the results for CA Intermediate and CA Foundation December exams on February 3 on the official website icai.org. The CA exams were held in December 2020. An official named Dhiraj Khandelwal informed about the probable date for CA exams results on his official Twitter handle.

Steps to check CA Foundational, CA Intermediate results


  • Visit the official website icai.org

  • Click on ‘students login’ tab

  • Enter details including registration number or PIN number as allotted by the Institute

  • The ICAI Foundation or ICAI Intermediate result will be displayed

  • The candidates can save the ICAI result card for future reference

In certain cases, the ICAI may also share the CA results on the candidates’ email id upon request. The results may also be shared through SMS on the candidates’ registered mobile number.

The aspirants of Chartered Accountants have to clear three stages of the exam- Foundational, Intermediate and Final to qualify the entrance exam and be certified as CA.

The CA Foundation December exam had four papers out of which Paper 1 got postponed due to Bharat Bandh and was rescheduled to December 13.

The ICAI will be releasing the results of the Final CA exam tomorrow.

