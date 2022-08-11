ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Registration; Details On Application Fee, Exam Dates

ICAI CA Application Form 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has started the application process for CA Intermediate and CA Final November 2022 examination. Candidates who wish to appear to appear for the CA November exam 2022 can fill up the online application at the official website -- icai.org. Candidates registering for CA Final November 2022 centres will have to pay Rs 1,800 as an application fee for single group, and Rs 3,300 as an application fee for both groups.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

The candidates who are registering for CA Inter or IPCC November 2022 exam will have to pay Rs 1,500 for single group and Rs 2,700 as an application fee for both groups. The application fee for candidates appearing at foreign test centres is different. Aspirants can apply for CA November exam without any late fee upto August 31, while with late fee they can apply till September 7.

CA November 2022 Exam Fee

CA Final Exam Fee

Exam Fee Indian Centres Foreign Centres Final Amount (In Rs) Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Doha Bahrain and Kuwait (In Dollar)

Kathmandu, Thimpu(Bhutan) (In Rs) Both Group 3,300 550 4,000 Single Group 1,800 325 2,200

CA Inter Exam Fee

Exam Fee Indian Centres Foreign Centres Intermediate Amount (In Rs) Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Doha Bahrain and Kuwait (In Dollar)

Kathmandu, Thimpu(Bhutan) (In Rs) Both Group 2,700 500 3,400 Single Group 1,500 325 2,200





ICAI will conduct the CA Final Group 1 examination between November 1 and November 7, 2022. While the Final Group 2 exam will be held between November 10 and November 16, 2022. The CA Intermediate Group 1 exam will be held from November 2 to November 9 and Group 2 exam will be held from November 11 to November 17, 2022.

The CA November 2022 question paper will include both multiple choice questions (MCQs) and descriptive questions. The weightage for objective type questions will be 30 per cent, while the weightage for theoretical questions will be 70 per cent. Candidates must have to secure 40 per cent marks in each subject and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify the CA Inter, Final November 2022 examinations.

CA November 2022 Exam Schedule

CA Final Exam Dates

Group 1 Paper No. Subject Date 1 Financial Reporting

November 01, 2022 2 Strategic Financial Management

November 03, 2022

3 Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics



November 05, 2022 4 Corporate and Economic Laws November 07, 2022

Group 2 Paper No. Subject Date 5 Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation

November 10, 2022 6 Electives Paper

November 12, 2022

7 Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation



November 14, 2022 8 Indirect Tax Laws

November 16, 2022

CA Intermediate Exam Dates

Group 1 Paper No. Subject Date 1 Accounting

November 02, 2022 2 Corporate and Other Laws

November 04, 2022

3 Cost and Management Accounting

November 06, 2022 4 Taxation

November 09, 2022

Group 2 Paper No. Subject Date 5 Advanced Accounting

November 11, 2022 6 Auditing and Assurance

November 13, 2022

7 Enterprise Information Systems and Strategic Management



November 15, 2022 8 Financial Management and Economics for Finance

November 17, 2022

Click here for more Education News