  • ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Registration; Details On Application Fee, Exam Dates

ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Registration; Details On Application Fee, Exam Dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has started the application process for CA Intermediate and CA Final November 2022 examination.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 11, 2022 9:25 pm IST
ICAI CA Application Form 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has started the application process for CA Intermediate and CA Final November 2022 examination. Candidates who wish to appear to appear for the CA November exam 2022 can fill up the online application at the official website -- icai.org. Candidates registering for CA Final November 2022 centres will have to pay Rs 1,800 as an application fee for single group, and Rs 3,300 as an application fee for both groups.

The candidates who are registering for CA Inter or IPCC November 2022 exam will have to pay Rs 1,500 for single group and Rs 2,700 as an application fee for both groups. The application fee for candidates appearing at foreign test centres is different. Aspirants can apply for CA November exam without any late fee upto August 31, while with late fee they can apply till September 7.

CA November 2022 Exam Fee

CA Final Exam Fee

Exam FeeIndian CentresForeign Centres
FinalAmount (In Rs)Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Doha Bahrain and Kuwait (In Dollar)
Kathmandu, Thimpu(Bhutan) (In Rs)
Both Group3,3005504,000
Single Group1,8003252,200

CA Inter Exam Fee

Exam FeeIndian CentresForeign Centres
IntermediateAmount (In Rs)Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Doha Bahrain and Kuwait (In Dollar)
Kathmandu, Thimpu(Bhutan) (In Rs)
Both Group2,7005003,400
Single Group1,5003252,200


ICAI will conduct the CA Final Group 1 examination between November 1 and November 7, 2022. While the Final Group 2 exam will be held between November 10 and November 16, 2022. The CA Intermediate Group 1 exam will be held from November 2 to November 9 and Group 2 exam will be held from November 11 to November 17, 2022.

The CA November 2022 question paper will include both multiple choice questions (MCQs) and descriptive questions. The weightage for objective type questions will be 30 per cent, while the weightage for theoretical questions will be 70 per cent. Candidates must have to secure 40 per cent marks in each subject and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify the CA Inter, Final November 2022 examinations.

CA November 2022 Exam Schedule

CA Final Exam Dates

Group 1
Paper No.SubjectDate
1Financial Reporting
November 01, 2022
2Strategic Financial Management
November 03, 2022
3Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics

November 05, 2022
4Corporate and Economic LawsNovember 07, 2022
Group 2
Paper No.SubjectDate
5Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation
November 10, 2022
6Electives Paper
November 12, 2022
7Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation

November 14, 2022
8Indirect Tax Laws
November 16, 2022

CA Intermediate Exam Dates

Group 1
Paper No.SubjectDate
1Accounting
November 02, 2022
2Corporate and Other Laws
November 04, 2022
3Cost and Management Accounting
November 06, 2022
4Taxation
November 09, 2022
Group 2
Paper No.SubjectDate
5Advanced Accounting
November 11, 2022
6Auditing and Assurance
November 13, 2022
7Enterprise Information Systems and Strategic Management

November 15, 2022
8Financial Management and Economics for Finance
November 17, 2022

