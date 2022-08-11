ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam Application Process Begins; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply till August 31 at icaiexam.icai.org

CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has commenced the application process for the CA November exam 2022. Candidates can apply for the CA Final November exam on the official website- icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to apply for CA November exam is August 31, while with late fee till September 7.

The candidates can register themselves at icai.org by adding their details like name, phone number, date of birth and others. ICAI also provides options for candidates to change the city of exam and medium. ALSO READ | ICAI Releases CA Foundation Result 2022; 25.28% Pass

ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam: Steps To Apply

Go to the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org On the homepage, click on the login button, enter details and log in Enter the required data to register, and authenticate e-mail id and phone number Fill the online application form Upload the required documents in scanned format Pay the application fee Download the application or take printouts for future references.

CA Inter exams for group one will be held on November 2, 4, 6, and 9 and final exams on November 1, 3, 5, and 7. The group 2 intermediate exams is scheduled to be held on November 11, 13, 15, and 17 and final exams on November 10, 12, 14, and 16.

The ICAI will conduct the International Taxation- Assessment Test on November 1 and 3, 2022, and Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examination for Modules 1 to 5 is scheduled to be held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022. "No examination is scheduled on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday; being a compulsory (gezetted) central government holiday," the ICAI statement mentioned.

For details on ICAI CA exam 2022, please visit the official website- icai.org.