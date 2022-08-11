  • Home
ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam Application Process Begins; Details Here

CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam: The last date to apply for CA November exam is August 31, while with late fee till September 7. Apply at icaiexam.icai.org

Updated: Aug 11, 2022 10:13 am IST

ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam Application Process Begins; Details Here
Apply till August 31 at icaiexam.icai.org
CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has commenced the application process for the CA November exam 2022. Candidates can apply for the CA Final November exam on the official website- icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to apply for CA November exam is August 31, while with late fee till September 7.

The candidates can register themselves at icai.org by adding their details like name, phone number, date of birth and others. ICAI also provides options for candidates to change the city of exam and medium. ALSO READ | ICAI Releases CA Foundation Result 2022; 25.28% Pass

ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam: Steps To Apply

  1. Go to the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the login button, enter details and log in
  3. Enter the required data to register, and authenticate e-mail id and phone number
  4. Fill the online application form
  5. Upload the required documents in scanned format
  6. Pay the application fee
  7. Download the application or take printouts for future references.

CA Inter exams for group one will be held on November 2, 4, 6, and 9 and final exams on November 1, 3, 5, and 7. The group 2 intermediate exams is scheduled to be held on November 11, 13, 15, and 17 and final exams on November 10, 12, 14, and 16.

The ICAI will conduct the International Taxation- Assessment Test on November 1 and 3, 2022, and Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examination for Modules 1 to 5 is scheduled to be held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022. "No examination is scheduled on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday; being a compulsory (gezetted) central government holiday," the ICAI statement mentioned.

For details on ICAI CA exam 2022, please visit the official website- icai.org.

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Ends Today
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: CA June Result Available At Icai.nic.in; Direct Link, Websites
Organise 'Prabhat Pheris' From August 11 To 13: Directorate Of Education To Delhi Government Schools
Other States Show Interest In Screening Film 'Gandhi' For Children: Telangana Chief Secretary
Delhi Skill University Opens Four Medical Labs On Its Dwarka Campus
