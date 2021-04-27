ICAI CA Inter, Final Exams Postponed In View Of COVID-19

Image credit: Shutterstock As per the ICAI latest notification, CA Final, Inter exams have been postponed (representational)

ICAI CA Inter, Final exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled for May, 2021, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CA Inter exam was scheduled to begin on May 22 and CA Final exam was scheduled to start on May 21. The new exam dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations, the institute said.

"Important Announcement regarding Postponement of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Examinations - Final & Intermediate Course which are scheduled to be held in May 2021 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the ICAI tweeted.

Important Announcement regarding Postponement of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Examinations - Final & Intermediate Course which are scheduled to be held in May 2021 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Detailshttps://t.co/kxxwWq86Oy pic.twitter.com/lI4ObzVBL5 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) April 27, 2021

ICAI said it will review the COVID-19 situation before finalising fresh exam dates. The new dates will be announced on the official website, icai.org.

“(The) situation of pandemic will be reviewed (COVID cases, MHA guidelines, Centre and State Government directions) and fresh dates will be intimated to students. While doing so, a notice of at least 25 days will be given before the start of the examinations. The Candidates are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org,” the ICAI notice on exam reads

The institute on April 26 allowed CA Foundation students without Class 12 final exam admit cards to declare that they are appearing for the exam while filling the admit cards. These students will be able to send their board exam roll numbers to the institute later.

ICAI said it is in receipt of complaints from students who can not submit their roll numbers as they have not received their admit cards due to the postponement of board exams.

Read || ICAI Extends Last Date For Waiving-Off Condonation Fees

The institute also allowed them to upload Aadhar card instead of some documents, as students are unable to get those due to COVID-related restrictions.