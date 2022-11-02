ICAI CA Inter Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Guidelines

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CA Inter Exam 2022 guidelines

ICAI CA Inter Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA Inter exam from November 2. The CA Intermediate Group 1 exam will be held on November 2, 4, 6 and 9 and group II exam on November 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2022. The candidates who will appear in the CA intermediate exam 2022 need to carry admit card which is available to download on the official website- icai.org. READ MORE | ICAI Exam 2022: Observations On CA Inter, Final Question Paper Can Be Sent By November 22

The candidates can download the CA intermediate admit card on the official website using log-in credentials- application number/ date of birth. CA inter admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. Apart from the CA Intermediate hall ticket, the candidates need to carry valid IDs- voter card/ aadhar card/ PAN. The candidates need to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines at the exam centre, they should carry sanitiser, face mask and should maintain social distancing guidelines. ALSO READ | ICAI CA Final Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

CA Inter Exam 2022: Important Checklist For Candidates

Reach exam centre half an hour before the exam Follow COVID-19 guidelines; carry face mask, hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing guidelines at the exam centre The important documents to carry at the exam centre are- admit card, valid ID proofs- voter card/ PAN card/ Aadhar card The candidates should not carry any electronic gadgets at the exam centre- mobile/ Bluetooth devices, other devices are banned at the exam centre Things to carry at the exam centres are- pen, pencil, eraser, water bottle, medicine.

Meanwhile, the CA Final November exam was started from November 1. The Final exam was postponed in Shimla centre due to assembly election in Himachal Pradesh. CA Final exam will now be held on November 21 between 2 PM to 6 PM.