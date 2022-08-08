ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CA Foundation exam scorecard at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination result 2022 on August 10. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website- icai.nic.in," ICAI notification mentioned. ALSO READ | JEE Main Toppers On Their Success Strategy

The candidates can check their results from the ICAI websites using registration number or PIN number along with roll number.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 'CA Foundation result 2022' link Enter all the required credentials and click on submit CA Foundation result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download CA Foundation exam scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

The qualifying marks in the CA Foundation exam is 40 per cent in each paper and the overall pass percentage should not be less than 50 per cent marks. The candidates can download the CA Foundation exam scorecard on the website- icai.nic.in.