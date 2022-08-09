  • Home
The candidates need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and an overall 50 per cent aggregate marks to pass the ICAI CA Foundation exam.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 8:42 pm IST
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Passing Criteria, Qualifying Marks Explained
ICAI will announce the CA Foundation June session result on August 10.
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Insititute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation June session result on August 10. The candidates can check and download the result through the websites – caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org. The candidates need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and an overall 50 per cent aggregate marks to pass the ICAI CA Foundation exam.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

All the registered candidates will be notified by mail or SMS once the ICAI CA Foundation result is announced on the official website. To download the ICAI CA Foundation result scorecard the candidates will need the PIN number and roll number. Along with the result, the ICAI will also release the merit list.

In addition to the ICAI CA Foundation results, ICAI will also declare Information Systems Audit (ISA) Assessment Test result. The registration process for the December 2022 session of the CA Foundation exam is now open. The candidates can provisionally register till August 14. The candidates are required to upload the Class 12 mark sheets at the Self Service Portal (SSP) of ICAI by September 10.

In the December 2021 session, 1,20,979 candidates were admitted to the ICAI CA Foundation examination and in the July 2021 session, 82,839 candidates were admitted. The total number of exam centres in the December and July sessions were 862 and 694 respectively.

Candidates who want to become Chartered Accountants after completing 10+ 2 can apply for and appear in the ICAI CA Foundation examination. The exam is held twice a year.

