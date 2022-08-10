Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CA Foundation exam 2022 scorecard at icai.nic.in

CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation exam result 2022 on August 10. The candidates can download scorecard on the official website- icai.nic.in using registration or PIN number, roll number. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website- icai.nic.in," ICAI notification mentioned.

For CA Foundation exam, the candidates need to secure 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent marks in each paper to get qualified.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 'CA Foundation result 2022' link Enter all the required credentials and click on submit CA Foundation result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download CA Foundation exam scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

