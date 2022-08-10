  • Home
CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: ICAI CA Foundation Result At Icai.nic.in; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: The candidates need to secure 50 per cent marks in aggregate to pass the CA Foundation exam. Download score card on the official website- icai.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 10, 2022 6:20 am IST

Download CA Foundation exam 2022 scorecard at icai.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation exam result 2022 on August 10. The candidates can download scorecard on the official website- icai.nic.in using registration or PIN number, roll number. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website- icai.nic.in," ICAI notification mentioned.

For CA Foundation exam, the candidates need to secure 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent marks in each paper to get qualified.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'CA Foundation result 2022' link
  3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  4. CA Foundation result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download CA Foundation exam scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

The candidates can download CA Foundation exam 2022 scorecard on the website- icai.nic.in using either registration number, PIN number or roll number.

Live updates

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: Passing criteria, Qualifying marks, direct link, websites, steps to download scorecard at icai.nic.in

06:20 AM IST
Aug. 10, 2022

CA Foundation Result 2022: Know Result Time

CA Foundation result 2022 will be announced today. The candidates can expect their result by 12 noon, though there is no official result release time.



06:14 AM IST
Aug. 10, 2022

CA Foundation Exam Result 2022 Today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Foundation exam result today, August 10. The scorecard will be available to download on the website icai.nic.in.  

