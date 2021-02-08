  • Home
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result Declared

ICAI CA Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has declared the ICAI CA Foundation and ICAI CA Intermediate results at the official website- icai.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 8, 2021 2:20 pm IST

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result Declared; Direct Link
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams today, February 8, at icai.org. The results have been released for both the old and new courses of intermediate and foundation level exams.

CA result is also available at caiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The merit list will also be made available at these websites. Candidates can access the ICAI CA 2020 result and the individual score cards with subject-wise break-up of marks using the system-generated login credentials.

ICAI CA Result -- Direct Link

As a first, ICAI had to conduct the cycle 2 exams for those students who missed the CA examinations held in November 2020.

How To Check CA Foundation, CA Intermediate Results

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.org

Step 2: Click on ‘students login’ tab

Step 3: Enter ICAI CA registration number or PIN number as allotted by the Institute

Step 4: Check the ICAI Foundation or ICAI Intermediate result

Step 5: Save ICAI CA result card for future reference

How To Check CA Foundation, CA Intermediate Results Through SMS

The ICAI CA results can be accessed through SMS on the candidates’ registered mobile number.

  • Intermediate (old course) students type: CAIPCOLD (space) six-digit roll number

  • Intermediate (new course) students type CAIPCNEW (space) six-digit roll number

  • Foundation students type: CAFND (space) six-digit roll number

And send the message to 57575 to access the ICAI CA inter and ICAI CA foundation result.

ICAI CA Result Grievance Portal

In case students find any grievances in the ICAI CA foundation and ICAI CA inter results, the aspirants can seek help from the ICAI CA grievance portal. The institute has allowed the students to share their inconveniences with respect to the ICAI CA intermediate and ICAI CA foundation results on foundation_examhelpline@icai.in and intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in.

