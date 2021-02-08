ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result Declared; Direct Link

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result Declared
ICAI CA Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has declared the ICAI CA Foundation and ICAI CA Intermediate results at the official website- icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams today, February 8, at icai.org. The results have been released for both the old and new courses of intermediate and foundation level exams.
CA result is also available at caiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The merit list will also be made available at these websites. Candidates can access the ICAI CA 2020 result and the individual score cards with subject-wise break-up of marks using the system-generated login credentials.
As a first, ICAI had to conduct the cycle 2 exams for those students who missed the CA examinations held in November 2020.
Foundation Examination held in November 2020 declared
How To Check CA Foundation, CA Intermediate Results
Step 1: Visit the official website icai.org
Step 2: Click on ‘students login’ tab
Step 3: Enter ICAI CA registration number or PIN number as allotted by the Institute
Step 4: Check the ICAI Foundation or ICAI Intermediate result
Step 5: Save ICAI CA result card for future reference
How To Check CA Foundation, CA Intermediate Results Through SMS
The ICAI CA results can be accessed through SMS on the candidates’ registered mobile number.
Intermediate (old course) students type: CAIPCOLD (space) six-digit roll number
Intermediate (new course) students type CAIPCNEW (space) six-digit roll number
Foundation students type: CAFND (space) six-digit roll number
And send the message to 57575 to access the ICAI CA inter and ICAI CA foundation result.
ICAI CA Result Grievance Portal
In case students find any grievances in the ICAI CA foundation and ICAI CA inter results, the aspirants can seek help from the ICAI CA grievance portal. The institute has allowed the students to share their inconveniences with respect to the ICAI CA intermediate and ICAI CA foundation results on foundation_examhelpline@icai.in and intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in.