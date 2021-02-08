  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020 Live Updates: Results Declared; Direct Link
Live

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020 Live Updates: Results Declared; Direct Link

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA CA Foundation and Intermediate exam result today, February 8. ICAI CA Foundation, Inter results are available at- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 8, 2021 2:35 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result Expected Today
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Results Likely Tomorrow
ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Results Likely On February 8: Official
ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result Likely On February 7, 8: Official
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result Declared
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus For Paper 1: List Of Topics Students Should Not Miss
ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020 Live Updates: Results Declared; Direct Link
ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020 Live Updates: Check Result Time, How To Download Merit List
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA foundation and Intermediate exam result today, February 8 on the official websites of the board – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. In order to check results, candidates will be required to login at the official websites with their registration numbers or pin numbers and roll numbers. Along with ICAI CA intermediate and Foundation result, the institute has also published the all-India merit list up to rank 50.

1612772588271

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation result is available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in

Follow this live blog for updates on ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result 2020

Live updates

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA CA Foundation and Intermediate exam result today, February 8. ICAI CA Foundation and Inter results will be available on the official websites of the board, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

02:34 PM IST
Feb. 8, 2021

Result on mobile phone

To Check CA Results Through SMS:

Intermediate (old course) students type: CAIPCOLD<space>six-digit roll number

Intermediate (new course) students type: CAIPCNEW<space> roll number

Foundation students type: CAFND<space>six-digit roll number

And send the message to 57575.

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation results are also available through SMS



02:27 PM IST
Feb. 8, 2021

How to check results

1. Go to the official website (direct link is available here)

2. Select your exam 

3. Enter your roll number, PIN number or registration number, followed by the auto generated security pin

4. Submit and download result 

02:23 PM IST
Feb. 8, 2021

Direct link

Click on the direct link mentioned below to check results

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result 2020

02:21 PM IST
Feb. 8, 2021

ICAI websites not working

The official websites – icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org – have crashed due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to wait for a while and check results later.  

02:15 PM IST
Feb. 8, 2021

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation result announced

ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate results have been announced. Candidates can visit the official websites to check their results. 

02:05 PM IST
Feb. 8, 2021

CA Foundation, Inter Nov 2020: Result Time

ICAI results for Foundation and Inter programmes are expected today evening. Results will be available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

02:02 PM IST
Feb. 8, 2021

ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020

ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation exam results are expected today. The exams were held in November 2020. ICAI Chairman Dhiraj Khandelwal previously said that results will be announced either on February 8 or on February 9. 

Click here for more Education News
ICAI CA result ICAI CA Results ICAI CA Intermediate Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result Declared
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result Declared
IIT Madras Researchers Find Ways To Improve Braking In Electric, Hybrid Vehicles
IIT Madras Researchers Find Ways To Improve Braking In Electric, Hybrid Vehicles
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus For Paper 1: List Of Topics Students Should Not Miss
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus For Paper 1: List Of Topics Students Should Not Miss
ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result Expected Today
ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result Expected Today
JEE Main Admit Card 2021 For February Exams Expected This Week
JEE Main Admit Card 2021 For February Exams Expected This Week
.......................... Advertisement ..........................