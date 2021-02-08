ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020 Live Updates: Results Declared; Direct Link
ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA CA Foundation and Intermediate exam result today, February 8. ICAI CA Foundation, Inter results are available at- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA foundation and Intermediate exam result today, February 8 on the official websites of the board – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. In order to check results, candidates will be required to login at the official websites with their registration numbers or pin numbers and roll numbers. Along with ICAI CA intermediate and Foundation result, the institute has also published the all-India merit list up to rank 50.
ICAI CA Inter, Foundation result is available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Result 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the CA CA Foundation and Intermediate exam result today, February 8. ICAI CA Foundation and Inter results will be available on the official websites of the board, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
Result on mobile phone
To Check CA Results Through SMS:
Intermediate (old course) students type: CAIPCOLD<space>six-digit roll number
Intermediate (new course) students type: CAIPCNEW<space> roll number
Foundation students type: CAFND<space>six-digit roll number
And send the message to 57575.
How to check results
1. Go to the official website (direct link is available here)
2. Select your exam
3. Enter your roll number, PIN number or registration number, followed by the auto generated security pin
4. Submit and download result
Click on the direct link mentioned below to check results
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result 2020
ICAI websites not working
The official websites – icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org – have crashed due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to wait for a while and check results later.
ICAI CA Inter, Foundation result announced
ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate results have been announced. Candidates can visit the official websites to check their results.
ICAI results for Foundation and Inter programmes are expected today evening. Results will be available at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.
ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation exam results are expected today. The exams were held in November 2020. ICAI Chairman Dhiraj Khandelwal previously said that results will be announced either on February 8 or on February 9.
Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 8th February 2021(evening)/Tuesday, the 9th February 2021. (morning)— DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) February 6, 2021