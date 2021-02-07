ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Results Likely Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result Date And Time

The results of CA Intermediate and Foundation exams held in November, 2020, are likely to be declared on Monday, February 8 (evening) or Tuesday, February 9 (morning), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said. ICAI CA result will be made available on the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

Along with CA Intermediate and Foundation result, ICAI will also publish the all India merit list up to rank 50 on the official websites.

For accessing results on the official websites, candidates will have to enter their registration numbers or pin numbers, along with their roll numbers.

ICAI said that arrangements have also been made for the candidates to receive their results through SMS and email.

Candidates who want their results on their e-mail addresses will have to register their requests at icaiexam.icai.org. “All those registering their requests will be provided their results through email on the email addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” ICAI said.

Steps to access ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate results

Visit the official website icai.org

Click on the candidates portal

Enter ICAI registration number or roll number and pin code

Submit to check result

For getting results through SMS:

Intermediate (old course) students type: CAIPCOLD (space) six-digit roll number (example: CAIPCOLD 000128) Intermediate (new course) students type CAIPCNEW (space) six-digit roll number (example: CAIPCNEW 000128) Foundation students type: CAFND (space) six-digit roll number (example CAFND 000171)

And send the message to 57575.

Before this, ICAI had announced CA Final result for exams held in November.