ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result Likely On February 7, 8: Official

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is likely to declare the ICAI CA foundation and intermediate results on February 7 or February 8. The CCM of ICAI has announced that the CA inter and foundation result will take some more time and have asked the CA foundation and CA intermediate exam-takers to wail for the official notification on CA result.

The CA official in his Twitter handle said: “CA inter and foundation result will take some more time , wait for ICAI notification for date of result , next expected date May be 7/8th February.”

CA inter and foundation result will take some more time , wait for Icai notification for date of result , next expected date May be 7/8th February. https://t.co/c3KVwYueKU — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) February 2, 2021

When declared, the ICAI CA intermediate and ICAI CA foundation results can be accessed at the official website -- icai.org. ICAI may also share the CA inter and CA foundation results on the candidates’ email id upon request. The ICAI CA results can also be accessed through SMS on the candidates’ registered mobile number.

How To Check CA Foundation, CA Intermediate Results

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.org

Step 2: Click on ‘students login’ tab

Step 3: Enter ICAI CA registration number or PIN number as allotted by the Institute

Step 4: Check the ICAI Foundation or ICAI Intermediate result

Step 5: Save ICAI CA result card for future reference

ICAI had released the CA Final results on Monday, February 1. Along with individual CA final results, the All India merit list up to rank 50 were also available on the icai.org website.