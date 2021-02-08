ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result Expected Today

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation Result: Result of ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation exams held in November, 2020, are expected to be announced today, February 8, on the official websites.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 8, 2021 8:52 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce results of CA foundation and Intermediate exams held in November today, February 8. When announced, ICAI CA Foundation and Inter results will be available on the official websites of the board, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. To check results, candidates will have to use their roll number and registration numbers or pin numbers as login credentials.

Along with ICAI CA result, the institute will also publish the all-India merit list up to rank 50 on the official websites. If not announced today, results will be published tomorrow, November 9, ICAI had said.

“Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 8th February 2021(evening)/Tuesday, the 9th February 2021. (morning),” ICAI Chairman Dhiraj Khandelwal had said previously.

How to check ICAI CA Inter, Foundation results

  1. Go to any of the official websites

  2. Click on the candidates portal

  3. Enter ICAI registration number or roll number and pin

  4. Submit and check result

ICAI has also made arrangements to send results through SMS and email. Candidates who want their results on their email addresses will have to register their requests at icaiexam.icai.org.

To check CA results through SMS:

  1. Intermediate (old course) students type: CAIPCOLD (space) six-digit roll number

  2. Intermediate (new course) students type CAIPCNEW (space) six-digit roll number

  3. Foundation students type: CAFND (space) six-digit roll number

And send the message to 57575.

Before this, ICAI had announced CA Final result.

