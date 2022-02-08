  • Home
ICAI CA Foundation, Final Dec 2021 Result Date, Time Announced

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 8, 2022 6:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ICAI CA Dec 2021 result date and time (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICAI Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced date and time for Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation and Final exam results. The ICAI CA exams were conducted in December, 2021. According to the official notification, the results will likely be announced on February 10 (evening) or on February 11.

The official websites for ICAI results are:

  1. icaiexam.icai.org

  2. caresults.icai.org

  3. icai.nic.in

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 10th February, 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11th February, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the following websites: 1. icaiexam.icai.org 2. caresults.icai.org 3. icai.nic.in,” reads the official notification.

The institute says students who want to receive results on their email addresses can register for it from February 8 on icaiexam.icai.org.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” the official notification says.

“In addition to above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it adds.

