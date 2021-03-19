ICAI CA Foundation, Final Results Likely On March 21, 22

ICAI CA final, foundation results expected on March 21, 22

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the ICAI CA Foundation and ICAI CA Final results on March 21 evening or on March 22 morning. ICAI has announced that the CA final results for both the old and new courses and the CA foundation exams will be announced on March 21 or March 22. The ICAI CA final and foundation exams were held in January 2021.

ICAI in their social media handle said: “Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in January 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 21st March 2021(evening)/Monday the 22nd March 2021.”

Students can access the ICAI CA final and ICAI CA foundation results on the official websites -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in when declared. The CA final results and CA foundation results may also be shared on the candidates’ email id upon request. The ICAI CA results can be accessed through SMS on the candidates’ registered mobile number.

“Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of final examination (old course and new course) and foundation examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 19th March 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” read an ICAI statement.

How To Check CA Foundation, CA Final Results

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.org

Step 2: Click on ‘students login’ tab

Step 3: Enter ICAI CA registration number or PIN number or Roll number as allotted by the Institute

Step 4: Check the ICAI Foundation or ICAI final result

Step 5: Save ICAI CA result card for future reference