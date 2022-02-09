  • Home
Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 9, 2022 5:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ICAI CA Foundation, Final Results Expected Tomorrow; List Of Websites
ICAI CA December results expected tomorrow (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICAI CA Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to announce Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation and Final exam results for the December session tomorrow, February 10. The ICAI CA exams were conducted in December and according to the official notification, the results will likely be announced on February 10 (evening) or on February 11.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

Students can check their results from the ICAI websites using registration number or PIN number along with roll number.

These are the websites for ICAI results:

  1. icaiexam.icai.org

  2. caresults.icai.org

  3. icai.nic.in

In the result notification, ICAI said: “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 10th February, 2022(evening)/Friday, the 11th February, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the following websites: 1. icaiexam.icai.org 2. caresults.icai.org 3. icai.nic.in.”

Candidates can also register themselves on the website icaiexam.icai.org if they want to receive results via e-mail.

“All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” the official notification said.

