ICAI CA Foundation, Final Result For May 2022 Exam Between July 15 And 20: Official

To access ICAI CA Foundation and Final result, candidates will have to log in at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 9, 2022 12:32 pm IST

ICAI CA result 2022 between July 15 and 20
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the ICAI CA Foundation and Final result likely between July 15 and July 20. According to an ICAI official, “CA foundation and CA final results are expected between from 15th July to 20th July.” To access ICAI CA Foundation and Final result, candidates will have to log in at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

The CA Final exams for Group 1 were conducted between May 14 and May 22, while the CA Final Group 2 exams were held from on May 23, 2022.

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2022

  1. Go to icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in
  2. Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage
  3. Login with the credentials
  4. Submit and download scorecards.

Alternatively, candidates can also register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check results. Candidates who register will receive their inter results via email when it is announced.

